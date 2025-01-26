Cheer on our team and help the environment! Join Raider Recyclers and the TTU Climate Center on Jan. 26th at United Supermarkets Arena to recycle aluminum and plastic post-basketball game! An FAQ is posted on the event page.





Space is limited, so reserve your spot soon! Sign up here and don't forget to add the event to your personal calendar! Please email fegbune@ttu.edu or mckenzie.griffin@ttu.edu if you have any further questions or concerns.

Raider Recycling is a registered student organization at Texas Tech. Posted:

1/17/2025



Originator:

Favour Egbune



Email:

fegbune@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Date: 1/26/2025



Location:

United Supermarkets Arena



Categories

Athletics

Faculty/Staff Organization

Student Organization

