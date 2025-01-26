Cheer on our team and help the environment! Join Raider Recyclers and the TTU Climate Center on Jan. 26th at United Supermarkets Arena to recycle aluminum and plastic post-basketball game! An FAQ is posted on the event page.
Space is limited, so reserve your spot soon! Sign up here
and don't forget to add the event to your personal calendar!
Please email fegbune@ttu.edu or mckenzie.griffin@ttu.edu if you have any further questions or concerns.
Raider Recycling is a registered student organization at Texas Tech.