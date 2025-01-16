Good morning, all

I hope this message finds you well. My name is Lilian Tetteh, a doctoral candidate in the educational psychology program. Myself, along with some other colleagues under the supervision of Dr. Kamau Siwatu, are conducting a study to examine undergraduate and graduate students' confidence in their abilities to use specific learning strategies successfully. We kindly request your participation in this studies

You will be asked to complete an academic and demographic questionnaire and a survey about your learning strategies. This activity will take approximately 10-20 minutes of your time. Your participation is entirely voluntary, and all responses will be kept confidential. Your input will be invaluable in helping us understand students' use of learning strategies. To participate, please click on the following link: [Link to Questionnaire]

Thank you for considering this opportunity to contribute to research in educational psychology. For more information, please contact Lilian Tetteh by phone at (330) 502-1859 or e-mail ltetteh@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.