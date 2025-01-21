Title: “The Effect of Dehydration on Skeletal Muscle Recovery”

Participants that complete all aspects of this study will be compensated $150.

Recruiting: Active Untrained Men and Women (ages 18-35 yr; performing physical activity or sport sporadically on average 1-2 days/wk, with no regular routine). Women must have been taking oral hormonal birth control (e.g., ethinylestradiol or norethindrone [Balziva, Brevicon, Briellyn, Gildagia, Modicon, Philith, Wera, Zenchent]) for at least 3 months prior to screening for this study. Participants must be free of any diseases, disorders, or any injuries that may prevent you from completing the exercises or fluid restriction protocol in this study.

The study will involve:

· 17 Visits to the laboratory over 1 month (Estimated total time requirement: 10 hours over 1 month)

· 2 Eccentric exercise sessions consisting of eccentric knee extension

· 72hr Fluid Restriction (24hr with no fluid and remaining 72hr with fluid restriction)

· Urine Analysis

· Body composition analysis (DXA)

· Blood pressure

· Perceptual surveys

· Muscle Ultrasound

· Performance Testing

· Ten (10) total blood collections (~ 3 tbsp. each)

· Six (6) muscle biopsies (~50 mg. each)

There is moderate discomfort in obtaining your muscle (aching and cramping), as a small incision will be made to obtain the piece of muscle from your thigh. You can stop participating in this study at any point if you are not comfortable with research measurements, but this will terminate your participation.

If you choose to participate in this study, we will ask that you visit the Applied Exercise Physiology Laboratory in the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management or the Department of Rehabilitation Sciences at TTUHSC for a total of 17 visits over 1 month.

If interested and are active untrained man or women, please send your contact information to casey.appell@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University and is directed by Dr. Hui Ying Luk, Assistant Professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, who can be contacted at huiying.luk@ttu.edu.