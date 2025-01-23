PARTICIPANTS NEEDED!
Thesis research conducted in the Department of Community, Family and Addiction Services
We are conducting a research study on the experiences of women who have been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in adulthood. We are looking for the first 12 eligible participants willing to participate in an individual interview. The purpose of the study is to understand the barriers contributing to delayed ASD diagnosis in women and the impact of delayed diagnosis on other life aspects.
You are invited to participate in this study if you:
- are a woman
- have a formal diagnosis of ASD from a psychologist, psychiatrist, or psychiatric nurse practitioner
- were diagnosed at or after the age of 18
- were diagnosed at least 6 months ago
- Are not diagnosed with an intellectual or developmental disability (IDD)
The study will involve a 60-minute recorded individual interview, conducted virtually. Each participant will receive a $20 Amazon gift card which will be distributed no later than 2 weeks after completion of the interview.
Email Julie Smith at julie.e.smith@ttu.edu if you are interested in participating in this study or would like more information.
This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board.