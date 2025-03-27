TTU HomeTechAnnounce

FULBRIGHT DAY March 27, 2025

You are invited to be a part of Fulbright Day 2025. A lunch presentation will introduce the U.S. Student Fulbright Program. Fulbright programs provide opportunities to travel abroad to conduct research, teach, or study. Join us to learn more!

 

Undergraduate and Graduate students are welcomed!

 

March 27, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm:  U.S. Student Fulbright Program Info Session 

LOCATION:  University Library -Teaching, Learning, & Professional Development Center, Room 150 

 

To register visit: https://forms.office.com/r/D7jNsq0Lgw

 

Explore U.S. Student Fulbright Programs here
Posted:
1/28/2025

Originator:
Archie Pitsilides

Email:
archie.pitsilides@ttu.edu

Department:
Honors College

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 3/27/2025

Location:
University Library -Teaching, Learning, & Professional Development Center, Room 150


