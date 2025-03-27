You are invited to be a part of Fulbright Day 2025. A lunch presentation will introduce the U.S. Student Fulbright Program. Fulbright programs provide opportunities to travel abroad to conduct research, teach, or study. Join us to learn more! Undergraduate and Graduate students are welcomed! March 27, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm: U.S. Student Fulbright Program Info Session LOCATION: University Library -Teaching, Learning, & Professional Development Center, Room 150 To register visit: https://forms.office.com/r/D7jNsq0Lgw Explore U.S. Student Fulbright Programs here Posted:

1/28/2025



Originator:

Archie Pitsilides



Email:

archie.pitsilides@ttu.edu



Department:

Honors College



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 3/27/2025



Location:

University Library -Teaching, Learning, & Professional Development Center, Room 150



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

