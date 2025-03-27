You are invited to be a part of Fulbright Day 2025. A lunch presentation will introduce the U.S. Student Fulbright Program. Fulbright programs provide opportunities to travel abroad to conduct research, teach, or study. Join us to learn more!
Undergraduate and Graduate students are welcomed!
March 27, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm: U.S. Student Fulbright Program Info Session
LOCATION: University Library -Teaching, Learning, & Professional Development Center, Room 150
To register visit: https://forms.office.com/r/D7jNsq0Lgw
Explore U.S. Student Fulbright Programs here