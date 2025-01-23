Call for Participation: Inaugural Pilot Research Faculty Mentoring Program (RFMP)

Spring 2025 – Texas Tech University

The Office of Research & Innovation invites early-career research faculty at Texas Tech University to participate in the Research Faculty Mentoring Program (RFMP) for the Spring 2025 semester. This initiative is designed to foster mentorship, professional development, and meaningful peer connections to support faculty in advancing their academic careers.





Program Overview

The RFMP is structured to help early-career faculty build networks with other TTU researchers, explore opportunities for cross-disciplinary collaborations, learn about and leverage internal resources, and develop a sense of belonging within the university’s research community. Through mentorship, collaborative discussions, and guided workshops, participants will gain valuable insights and strategies to enhance their research endeavors and professional development.





Program Structure

The Spring 2025 RFMP will consist of FOUR meetings (TBD). The program will focus on:

Facilitating connections and collaborations with TTU faculty across disciplines.

Facilitating connections and collaborations with TTU faculty across disciplines. Providing an overview of internal resources for research success.

Providing an overview of internal resources for research success. Sharing strategies for overcoming research challenges and advancing career goals.

Sharing strategies for overcoming research challenges and advancing career goals. Providing mentorship and personalized feedback from experienced research mentors.

Participant Commitment

As a mentee, you are expected to:

Actively participate in all FOUR scheduled meetings. Engage in group discussions, offering insights and feedback to peers. Work toward identifying potential research collaborations or joint projects with other faculty.

Eligibility

This program is open to early-career research (untenured) faculty across all disciplines at Texas Tech University who are interested in building meaningful professional relationships, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, and enhancing their sense of community within TTU’s research ecosystem.





How to Apply

To apply, please submit the following:

A brief statement (max. 300 words) outlining your research interests and professional goals, including how you hope to benefit from the program. A short bio, including your department, research focus, and a summary of any previous internal or external research support. Provide three possible topics that you would like to have discussed in this program.

Applicants should complete this form: https://bit.ly/RFMP-ttu by January 24, 2025.





Join Us in Strengthening TTU’s Research Community

The RFMP offers a unique opportunity to build valuable connections, identify cross-disciplinary collaboration opportunities, and develop a sense of belonging within Texas Tech University’s vibrant research community.

For questions or additional information, contact 2025 Faculty Fellows Ali Nejat (ali.nejat@ttu.edu), who is an associate professor in the department of Civil, environmental, and construction engineering, or Narissra Punyanunt-Carter, Professor in the department Communication Studies (n.punyanunt@ttu.edu).

We look forward to welcoming you to this exciting program!