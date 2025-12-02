|
Partners in Health: The Accompaniment Health Delivery Model in Rural Communities
Invited guest speakers will share their personal stories and experiences, research initiatives, and insights into constructive ways to build healthy communities and develop sustainable global health initiatives.
Please join the Office of Global Health as we host Dr. Adrian Billings. Dr. Billings is the Associate Academic Dean of Rural Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Permian Basin and Senior Fellow of the F. Marie Hall Rural and Community Health Institute at TTUHSC. He is a full spectrum family medicine physician with Preventative Care Health Services (PCHS), a federally qualified health center, practicing in rural Alpine, Marfa and Presidio, Texas along the Texas-Mexico border. In this lecture, Dr. Billings, will speak about Partners In Health, the accompaniment model in rural and resource-poor communities, and his experience with both in Rwanda and Peru.
1/24/2025
Emma Woolard
Emma.Woolard@ttuhsc.edu
Global Health Lbk
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 2/12/2025
Location:
https://bit.ly/4hd4ZZO
