Astro talk, observing through telescopes, science Demos and more!!

Join the Physics and Astronomy department on Friday Jan 24th (6:30-8:30 PM) at the YWCA of Lubbock for their 1st public AstroNight of the year! The event includes a science talk by Prof. Nihan Pol, titled "Building a Galaxy-sized Gravitational Wave Detector". Prof. Pol will elaborate on how scientists are using Pulsars, aka space lighthouses, to measure and characterize gravitational waves.

You will also get a chance to look through telescopes to gaze at your favorite celestial bodies, enjoy fun science demos (for kids and adults), and engage with local astronomers & physicists!!

This event is free of charge and no reservation is required!