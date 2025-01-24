TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
TTU Astronight at the YWCA of Lubbock - Friday Jan 24th (6:30 to 8:30 PM)
Astro talk, observing through telescopes, science Demos and more!!
Join the Physics and Astronomy department on Friday Jan 24th (6:30-8:30 PM) at the YWCA of Lubbock for their 1st public AstroNight of the year! The event includes a science talk by Prof. Nihan Pol, titled "Building a Galaxy-sized Gravitational Wave Detector". Prof. Pol will elaborate on how scientists are using Pulsars, aka space lighthouses, to measure and characterize gravitational waves.
You will also get a chance to look through telescopes to gaze at your favorite celestial bodies, enjoy fun science demos (for kids and adults), and engage with local astronomers & physicists!!
This event is free of charge and no reservation is required!

The event link can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/share/19tFMhHk9Q/
Posted:
1/23/2025

Originator:
Elias Aydi

Email:
eaydi@ttu.edu

Department:
Physics

Event Information
Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Date: 1/24/2025

Location:
YWCA of Lubbock

Categories