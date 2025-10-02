Homesickness is a very normal and common occurrence for international students. Finding ways to cope with that feeling in a healthy way is key to achieving success in your university studies. Join us for our session on navigating homesickness as an international student. While this event is designed for international students, all students at TTU are welcome to attend.

Workshop will be hosted by our partner Dr. Fan Ding who herself was a international student from China before working at TTU.

Snacks Provided / Bring your lunch