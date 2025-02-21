It’s Open House Season at the School of Art at Texas Tech University!

We cordially invite you to our All-Advisor Lunch and Open House in the School of Art. All members of your student advising and success team are welcome to attend. Door prizes and unique swag are available to attendees.

· Tour the Art 3D Annex: Get to know the building that houses Jewelry, Ceramics, and Sculpture concentrations.

· Explore SOA Classrooms and Studio Spaces: Discover what it is like to take a class.

· Learn about classes: See firsthand what majors and non-majors experience in the classroom.

· Enjoy Refreshments: We will provide a variety of lunch items!

Date: February 21st

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Location: 3D Art Annex Building (3216 Main Street)*

*Schedule your TECS Courtesy Shuttle; https://www.depts.ttu.edu/parking/InformationFor/MobilitySolutions/TECS.php

To RSVP please use this link; https://forms.office.com/r/8K66Kgj0Wh

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Senior Academic Advisor, School of Art, patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu