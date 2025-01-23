TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Call for Entry: Peoples of the World exhibit
This exhibit will celebrate the diversity of cultures around the world through portraits of individuals in their traditional clothing and environments. Exploring these artworks encourages us to become world travelers and learn about the cultures that created them. Artists of all levels are invited to submit works on paper reflecting the international peoples theme of this exhibit.

There is no entry fee. Up to four entries can be submitted 

How To Submit Your Artwork 

Complete the fillable entry form found here: (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PeoplesoftheWorld2025)


- Important - Label each photo with consecutive numbers followed by the title and location of the image and your name (e.g., (1) Samba Dancer – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Jane Doe (2) Beefeater GuardLondon, England - Jane Doe). The photo should be in JPEG format. It will be used to determine selections for the gallery exhibit 
Posted:
1/23/2025

Originator:
Mattie Moriearty

Email:
mattispa@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs


