This exhibit will celebrate the diversity of cultures around the world through portraits of individuals in their traditional clothing and environments. Exploring these artworks encourages us to become world travelers and learn about the cultures that created them. Artists of all levels are invited to submit works on paper reflecting the

international peoples

theme of this exhibit.





There is no entry fe e. Up to four entries can be submitted .





How To Submit Your Artwork Complete the fillable entry form found here: (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PeoplesoftheWorld2025)

- Important - Label each photo with consecutive numbers followed by the title and location of the image and your name (e.g., (1) Samba Dancer – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Jane Doe (2) Beefeater Guard – London, England - Jane Doe). The photo should be in JPEG format. It will be used to determine selections for the gallery exhibit.



