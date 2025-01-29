TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Research Coffee Chat
If you're interested in hearing about Ag undergraduate research, make plans to stop by, sip on some coffee, and chat with Davis College's professors to learn about everything there is to know!

When: January 29th, 2025
Time: 2-4 PM, come and go
Where: Experimental Sciences Building Seminar Room 120

Can't wait to see y'all there! ?

This event is sponsored by the TTU BAT-LSAMP Scholars program. 
1/24/2025

Jacqueline Peters

jacqpete@ttu.edu

N/A

Categories