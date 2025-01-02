|
If you love nature, then join the South Plains Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists. We are a volunteer certification program sponsored by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Our classes start Feb. 1 at the Lubbock Lake Landmark. If interested, please contact us at sptxmn@gmail.com.
1/23/2025
Kippra Hopper
KIPPRA.HOPPER@ttu.edu
Museum
Time: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 2/1/2025
Lubbock Lake Landmark
