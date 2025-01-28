The Digital Humanities Working Group invites presentations for the TTU Digital Humanities Symposium 2025, which will take place on Monday, April 14 on campus. The DH Working Group would like the symposium to be an opportunity for folks to learn about each other’s work in this capacious field, so we’d love to have both more formal conference-style papers of 15-20 minutes and less formal 5-minute roundtable talks. Collaborative presentations, as well as pre-organized panels, are welcome. If you’d like to present at the symposium, please fill out this form. The group would appreciate responses by March 3. Marta Kvande on behalf of the Digital Humanities Working Group (Wyatt Phillips, Abby Swingen, Heidi Winkler, and Robert Weaver)

