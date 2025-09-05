Texas Tech University's Event Management Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences (BAAS) degree provides students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the growing field of event planning. With events ranging from intimate weddings to large-scale stadium concerts, the demand for skilled event planners is rising rapidly. This program not only teaches event planning but also incorporates essential business knowledge, such as marketing, finance, management, and accounting, which are crucial for building trust and success in the industry.

Graduates of Texas Tech’s program are prepared to manage events from start to finish, handling everything from logistics to marketing. You'll learn to communicate effectively with clients, make critical decisions on the fly, and handle challenges with professionalism. In addition to academic learning, the program emphasizes hands-on experience, allowing students to apply their knowledge through real-world event planning opportunities before they even graduate.

The program also provides access to a trusted alumni network and offers numerous opportunities for networking and professional development. Whether your goal is to start your own event planning business or join top companies like Disney, Universal, Marriott, or others, Texas Tech's Event Management BAAS degree provides a solid foundation for success. You will leave the program ready to take on roles such as wedding planner, conference consultant, event manager, and more.

Career paths for graduates include:

Wedding Planner

Convention Service Manager

Conference Event Consultant

Event Venue Manager

Event Planning Advisor

Exhibits or Tradeshow Manager

Meeting Manager

Marketing and Event Coordinator

Sales Coordinator/Manager

Wedding Coordinator

For more information, contact the Office of Recruitment and Visitor's Center at (806) 742-1941.