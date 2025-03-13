Judges are needed for the 24th annual Graduate School Poster Competition!

Thursday, March 13th, 2025

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Student Union Building Red Raider Ballroom

The primary purpose of this competition is to offer graduate students an opportunity to explain their research to a general, non-specialized audience. Judges will be given a list of posters to score at check-in and will have the opportunity to ask questions and interact with the student researchers.

Judging will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 13th. We kindly ask judges to arrive by 11:30 a.m. at the latest to score posters before the event's conclusion. The deadline to register as a judge is Friday, February 28th.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

For more information, please contact us at studentlife.gradschool@ttu.edu.