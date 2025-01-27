What is this research studying?

This study will help us learn about the experiences and perceptions of domestic violence by students on a college campus, and specifically about any previous experiences or witnessing of domestic violence as well as any common beliefs held about domestic violence among by students.





What would I do if I participate?

In this study, you will be asked to participate in an in-depth interview lasting between 45 and 60 minutes. An in-depth interview is a semi-structured conversation between you and the researcher. In it, you will be invited to share your experiences relevant to the study topic. We will not require that you answer any specific question. We will make an audio recording for transcription and accurate analysis of the conversation.





Can I quit if I become uncomfortable?

Yes, absolutely. Dr. Miglena Sternadori and Texas Tech University’s Institutional Review Board have reviewed this research project and think you can participate comfortably. However, you can skip parts of the research you are not comfortable with and stop at any time. You will keep all the benefits of participating even if you stop. Participating is your choice.





How long will participation take?

We are asking for forty-five minutes to one hour of your time.





How are you protecting privacy?

Your name will not be linked to any material in reports, publications, or presentations. Only the researchers associated with this project will have access to the audio files and transcriptions. All related documentation will be stored in the researcher’s locked office on a password protected and computer. If the participant does not want to be audio recorded, the interviewer will take handwritten notes only. Once again, these handwritten notes will not contain any identifying information and will be destroyed with the audio recordings. If the participant does not want audio recordings or handwritten notes during their interview, the participant can decline to participate in the study.





What will happen to my data?

Identifiers might be removed from the identifiable private information and after such removal the information could be used for future research studies or distributed to another investigator for future research studies without additional informed consent from you or your legally authorized representative.





What are the benefits and risks of participating in this research?

The risk associated with this research is experiencing discomfort due to the topics being discussed. If you experience such discomfort during or after the interview, we have provided a useful list of resources you may wish to consider:

Risk Intervention & Safety Education (RISE): This center helps students live vital, meaningful lives through prevention education and holistic well-being strategies. Contact: 806-742-2110 or . rise@ttu.edu

Student Counseling Center, a safe community of mental health care for Texas Tech students. Contact: 806-742-3674 or . studentcounselingcenter@ttu.edu

Psychology Clinic, a training and research center that provides psychotherapy and assessment services to the University, Lubbock, and neighboring communities. Contact: 806-742-3737 or . psychology.clinic@ttu.edu

Family Therapy Clinic, which provides affordable, high-quality therapeutic services to individuals, couples, and families of Lubbock and surrounding communities. Contact: 806-742-3060 or . hs.webmaster@ttu.edu

Title IX Office, which ensures that “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance." Contact: 806-834-1949 or . kimberly.simon@ttu.edu

Campus Access & Engagement, which creates collaborative partnerships among Texas Tech faculty and staff, community organizations, and students. Contact: 806-742-7025 or . jorge.iber@ttu.edu





As a researcher, I am not required to report to TTU authorities and/or law enforcement officials on the information that you may disclose in the course of this research related to sexual misconduct, violence, harassment, or discrimination, etc. You should be aware disclosures made during this research will not prompt a Title IX investigation into possible sexual misconduct.

If we believe that you or someone else are in imminent danger of serious physical harm, we may need to contact someone to make sure you're safe. This would only happen if we were not able to work with you directly to come up with a plan to keep you, or someone else, safe.

The researcher(s) will not maintain as confidential, information about known or reasonably suspected incidents of abuse or neglect of a child, dependent adult or elder, including, but not limited to, physical, sexual, emotional, and financial abuse or neglect. If any researcher has or is given such information, he or she may be required to report it to the authorities.

There are no direct benefits from participating in this study. Light refreshments and snacks will be available for your time in participating in this study.





I have some questions about this study. Who can I ask?

The study is being run by Dr. Miglena Sternadori and Hannah Powell, a student in the Honors College who is conducting research for her honors thesis. If you have questions, you can call Miglena Sternadori at (806) 834-8496 or Hannah Powell at 713-689-8012. Texas Tech University also has an Institutional Review Board that protects the rights of people who participate in research. You can contact them at 806-742-2064 or hrpp@ttu.edu





This research project has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.