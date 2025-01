Join us in celebrating International Women's Day with Obesity Research Institute's Women's Health Webinar!

This event is on Friday, March 7th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

This event is co-sponsored by the Institute for One Health Innovation





Guest speakers presenting on Endocrine Disruptors : 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

- Jaclyn E. Cañas-Carrell, Ph.D., Department Chair and Professor, Environmental Chemistry and Toxicology, Texas Tech University - Mary Madeline Rogge, Ph.D., A.P.R.N., B.C., F.N.P., Associate Professor, School of Nursing, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center & Bibha Gautam, Ph.D., R.N., CNE., Professor in the School of Nursing, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Panelist dialog on One Health Approach: Bridging Public Health and Food Safety : from 12:00 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Register here, to receive login details.

Looking forward to seeing you all there!