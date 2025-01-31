Earn credits toward your degree while studying at Texas Tech’s campus in the heart of San José, the capital city of Costa Rica. This vibrant and central location offers students access to a dynamic cultural experience, surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty.

The Texas Tech Costa Rica Study Abroad program allows you to complete required courses, seamlessly transfer your credits, and participate in excursions and immersive cultural activities. From exploring rainforests to experiencing Costa Rican traditions, this program is designed to combine academic excellence with unforgettable adventures.





Application Deadline: February 20

Apply Now: Study Abroad in Costa Rica





Don’t miss this opportunity—apply today!