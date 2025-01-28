Criminology and Sociology are offering SOC 3300/7000 Cross-national Crime & Terrorism and SOC 3300/7000 International Law & Policing at the TTU Seville Center in Spain during Summer I (May 28 – June 29, 2025).





SOC 3300/SOC 7000 Special Topics: Cross-national Crime & Terrorism examines terrorism, cross-national offending, victimization, and the Spain criminal justice system including a close look at policing, domestic violence, and juvenile delinquency. Cross-national crime data in Spain, the United States, and other nations are examined to identify patterns of violent offending, property crime, and differences in crime definitions across societies. (Substitutes for CRIM 4325 or counts as a criminology or sociology elective).

SOC 3300/SOC 7000 Special Topics: International Law & Policing: This course examines how international and cross-national forces affect the development and current operation of criminal law and policing in various countries. (Substitutes for SOC 3327 or counts as a criminology or sociology elective).

Guest speakers for both courses include a juvenile corrections administrator and a magistrate from the Provincial Court of Seville who also is a professor of international law at the University of Sevilla.

Field trips while in Seville include a day visit to Córdoba, a day trip to ancient Roman ruins (Itálica), a visit to the Royal Palace, and the cathedral (the largest gothic church and the third largest cathedral in the world).

The program ends in Madrid, Spain. You will spend two days and two nights before departing back to the U. S. or continue traveling to other cities or countries. While in Madrid, we will have a group meal at a centuries old cider house and visit the Royal Palace, Prado, and Museum of the Americas.

These courses fill a requirement for the Sociology/Criminology Concentration, serve as an elective for general sociology majors & minors, and can serve as an elective for history, political science, and forensics concentrations and minors, and as a social science elective for many other degree plans. Check with your major advisor to make sure the courses count toward your degree plan before committing to the program.

The courses may be taken for graduate-level credit, which will entail additional work.

Entering Students (“Freshmen”) are eligible to study abroad during Summer 2025 if they complete Fall and Spring semesters at TTU or transfer to TTU for Spring semester and have a GPA of 2.0 or higher at the end of Spring semester.

For more information, contact Dr. Martha Smithey (m.smithey@ttu.edu) or Dr. Luis Ramirez (L.ramirez@ttu.edu).