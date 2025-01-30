This summer, join the College of Media & Communication in Copenhagen, Denmark, and several cities in Sweden over a 10-day period. On this trip we will meet with a variety of organizations and government officials about the opportunities they face regarding strategic communications in general and efforts related to tourism specifically. The goal of the trip as well as the classes is to shed light on how international and global entities are crafting messages that are effective across a variety of cultures and a variety of platforms (face-to-face, social media, advertising, public relations, etc.). We believe the trip and classes have application for many majors and for students with varied interests.

Please feel free to reach out to Dr. Coy Callison (coy.callison@ttu.edu) or Dr. Mary Norman (mary.s.norman@ttu.edu) with any questions or to declare your intent to apply.

The courses are: PR 6315: Strategic Consulting in a Global Environment & PR 6315: Tourism Strategic Communication Do you have a passport ? If not, go ahead and start working on that.

? If not, go ahead and start working on that. Consider the class and travel dates. The two courses are summer 3 classes and run from May 30 - August 8, 2025. The trip portion is June 13-22.

Begin your study abroad application . They are due by February 20, 2025.

. Trip program cost will include: Accommodations at Imperial Hotel - Copenhagen and Scandic - St. Jorgen Hotel Malmo . Breakfast provided each morning. 3-5 Company visits (TBD) Copenhagen City Tour Kullaberg Nature Reserve – guided hike Landskrona Trip Lund Trip Cooking Class – Danish Smørrebrød Workshop (Open Faced Sandwiches) Welcome Dinner at Madklubben Vesterbro and Farewell Dinner at Paté Paté (3 course meals) In-Country Transportation (public transportation, private bus) English Speaking Guides Mobile App provided by Worldstrides

Current quote is $4790 for the above named items. Student is also responsible for tuition, airfare, and additional meals not listed above. Posted:

1/30/2025



Originator:

Mary Norman



Email:

mary.s.norman@ttu.edu



Department:

CoMC Dept of PRSC





Categories

Academic

Departmental

