Open to all Undergraduate & Graduate students currently enrolled at Texas Tech.

Applications open February 1 and must be submitted by midnight on February 17th.

Five (5) $1000.00 scholarships awarded for the 2025/2026 Academic year.

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/parentrelations/scholarships.php For more details and to apply, check out:

Get your apps in, and good luck! Posted:

1/31/2025



Originator:

Connie Watson



Email:

connie.watson@ttu.edu



Department:

Parent Relations





Categories

Academic

Departmental