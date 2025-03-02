TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Energy Law Lecture & Lunch – February 3 at Noon
Weinstein, a leading expert in energy security, economic development, and public policy, brings decades of experience. Retired in 2021 as Associate Director of the Maguire Energy Institute and Adjunct Professor of Business Economics at Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business, he continues to influence critical discussions in the energy and economic sectors.
Posted:
1/31/2025

Originator:
Blake Groves

Email:
blake.groves@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Law

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 2/3/2025

Location:
Lanier Auditorium

Categories