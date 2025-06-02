TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Discover Lisbon at our Study Abroad Info Session!
Join us for an exciting info session to explore the vibrant opportunities awaiting you in Portugal! Learn about program options, application deadlines, scholarships (up to $3000!), and the unique cultural experiences that make Portugal a top study abroad destination. Whether you’re interested in history, cuisine, or breathtaking coastlines, this session will provide everything you need to start planning your adventure.
1/31/2025

Carly Allman

Carly.Allman@ttu.edu

International Affairs

Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 2/6/2025

International Cultural Center 105

