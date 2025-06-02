|
Join us for an exciting info session to explore the vibrant opportunities awaiting you in Portugal! Learn about program options, application deadlines, scholarships (up to $3000!), and the unique cultural experiences that make Portugal a top study abroad destination. Whether you’re interested in history, cuisine, or breathtaking coastlines, this session will provide everything you need to start planning your adventure.
|Posted:
1/31/2025
Originator:
Carly Allman
Email:
Carly.Allman@ttu.edu
Department:
International Affairs
Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 2/6/2025
Location:
International Cultural Center 105
