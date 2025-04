Elevate Your Dining Experience with the Skyviews Dinner Series

Upcoming Dinner Series Dates: APRIL 9 – CREOLE AND CAST IRON

APRIL 16 – COASTAL FLAME

APRIL 23 – MERCHENHAFTES HAUS

APRIL 30 – THE FIERY FORK Treat yourself to an evening where flavor meets artistry. Secure your spot today. Reserve now. Posted:

4/7/2025



Originator:

McKinna Nichols



Email:

mcnichol@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Academic