Upcoming Dinner Series Dates: APRIL 16 – COASTAL FLAME

APRIL 23 – MERCHENHAFTES HAUS

APRIL 30 – THE FIERY FORK Treat yourself to a night of exceptional dining and breathtaking views. Reserve your table now for a truly elevated experience. Book your reservation here. Posted:

4/14/2025



Originator:

McKinna Nichols



Email:

mcnichol@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Academic