Texas Tech University Procurement Services has established key deadlines for processing transactions against FY 25 funds and initiating purchase orders, contracts, and payments for the start of FY 26. These deadlines ensure timely processing and efficient year-end closeout.

Key Reminders & Deadlines: FY 26 Transactions: TechBuy will open for FY 26 requisitions beginning April 1, 2025 .

Use the accounting date "9/1/2025" on requisitions to ensure FY 26 funds are used.

Transactions without this date will default to FY 25 funds. Operations & Furniture Purchases/Requests: Any purchases requiring facility modifications (e.g., electrical support, ventilation, data connections, floor load accommodations) must be reviewed and approved in advance.

Departments must submit a Project Request for modifications.

For questions, email: operations.projectoffice.staff@ttu.edu Encumbrance Review & Closeout: Review all open encumbrances using the Cognos Open Encumbrance report (FI137) .

If all invoices have been paid for FY 25 or the encumbrance is no longer needed, use the Encumbrance Release System to close the Purchase Order and release the encumbrance.

Need help? Contact: techbuy.purchasing@ttu.edu Thank you,

