Scott Resource Group, an independent university recruitment consulting firm, is partnering with a group of selected career centers nationwide, including Texas Tech, to conduct an important student recruiting research project. The findings of this study will inform our office on how students evaluate the effectiveness and impact of their job search – and this is your opportunity to contribute your anonymous assessment of your expectations and experiences.

The survey, ‘Students Speak Out on the Job Search Experience 2025’, comprises both quantitative ratings and a few open-ended text questions, and the findings will be invaluable to those of us in the profession as we continue to determine the way forward for early talent recruiting. There are a lot of competing narratives about students’ attitudes and preferences about the job search, and this is your opportunity to weigh in on your experiences – and what matters to you.

A drawing for ten [10] $50 Amazon.com gift cards will be held by Scott Resource Group following the survey closing date Friday, April 18th, and all students who have submitted a completed valid survey by then will be eligible to win.

Let your voice be heard – and thanks for your consideration!

Start the survey by clicking here .

In the unlikely event that you are unable to access the link, please email Mary@ScottResourceGroup.com for assistance.

Thanks,

Your Texas Tech University Career Center (UCC) Team

Mary Scott | Managing Consultant | Scott Resource Group | 957 Farmington Avenue | West Hartford CT 06107| 860.561.9827 | www.ScottResourceGroup.com