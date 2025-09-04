Get ready to reel in some irresistible fish and seafood specials across campus! Whether you're craving crispy fried catfish, savory grilled salmon, or tangy shrimp tacos, there's something to satisfy every seafood lover. Hurry, these offers are while supplies last!

Fish & Seafood | Options & Specials 2025

Fish & Seafood Options

23 @ Sneed

Friday – Fried Catfish

Perfectly crispy & golden – a Southern classic!

The Commons @ Talkington Hall

Khan’s Mongolian Grill

Shrimp Stir-fry – Fresh shrimp tossed in savory stir-fried goodness.

Parrillas Grill

Shrimp Burrito, Bowl, Nachos, or Quesadilla – Wrap it, bowl it, or top it!

Parrillas Tacos

Baja Shrimp Taco

Cali Tilapia Taco – Zesty, light & oh-so-delicious.

Shrimp Stir-fry – Fresh shrimp tossed in savory stir-fried goodness.Shrimp Burrito, Bowl, Nachos, or Quesadilla – Wrap it, bowl it, or top it!Baja Shrimp TacoCali Tilapia Taco – Zesty, light & oh-so-delicious.

The Fresh Plate @ Wall/Gates Tuesday – Fish Tacos

Fridays – Fried Cod, Fish Sticks & Blackened Whitefish

Flaky, crispy & perfectly seasoned – our Friday fish just got better!

– Fish Tacos– Fried Cod, Fish Sticks & Blackened WhitefishFlaky, crispy & perfectly seasoned – our Friday fish just got better!

The Market @ Stangel/Murdough Carvery

Tuesday – Citrus-Lime Tilapia

Wednesday – Fried Catfish

Friday – Lemon Butter Cod & Shrimp & Grits

Red & Black Grill

Monday-Wednesday-Friday – Grilled Salmon – Tender, grilled to perfection.

– Citrus-Lime Tilapia– Fried Catfish– Lemon Butter Cod & Shrimp & Grits– Grilled Salmon – Tender, grilled to perfection.

Ol’ Red’s @ Wiggins Fridays – Grilled Salmon over Rice

Fresh, flavorful, and filling.

– Grilled Salmon over RiceFresh, flavorful, and filling.

Raider Exchange @ West Village Daily – Baked Tilapia

A light & tasty classic for any day of the week.

– Baked TilapiaA light & tasty classic for any day of the week.

Fish & Seafood Specials You Can’t Miss! The Commons @ Talkington Hall

Kluck'rs

Fried Catfish Basket w/ Hushpuppies – Southern comfort at its best.

2nd to Naan (2nd Floor)

Rotating Shrimp Malabar & Fish Curry – Spicy, savory, and always a hit.

Fried Catfish Basket w/ Hushpuppies – Southern comfort at its best.Rotating Shrimp Malabar & Fish Curry – Spicy, savory, and always a hit.

The Fresh Plate @ Wall/Gates Homestyle Line

Fridays – Fried Cod, Fish Sticks & Blackened Whitefish

Grill Line

Fried Fish Sandwich & Tuna Salad Sandwich – Keep it classic or try something new!

Salad Bar

Tuna Salad – Light, refreshing, and protein-packed.

– Fried Cod, Fish Sticks & Blackened WhitefishFried Fish Sandwich & Tuna Salad Sandwich – Keep it classic or try something new!Tuna Salad – Light, refreshing, and protein-packed.

Ol' Red’s @ Wiggins Over Rice – Fridays – Lemon Pepper Salmon over Rice

Zesty lemon pepper salmon served on a bed of rice. Pure satisfaction.

The Grill

Served Daily – Fried Fish Sandwich

A crispy, golden classic you can enjoy every day!

– Lemon Pepper Salmon over RiceZesty lemon pepper salmon served on a bed of rice. Pure satisfaction.– Fried Fish SandwichA crispy, golden classic you can enjoy every day!

Raider Exchange @ West Village Fried Fish Sandwich & Fried Fish (a la Carte) – Perfectly fried, always fresh.

Dive in Before It’s Gone!

Fried Fish Sandwich & Fried Fish (a la Carte) – Perfectly fried, always fresh.

Hurry in for these fish & seafood specials – available for a limited time only, while supplies last. Your next meal could be the catch of the day!

hospitality.ttu.edu All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check outor call (806) 742-1360.

Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu Feed Your Inner Red Raider! Posted:

4/9/2025



Originator:

Alan Cushman



Email:

alan.cushman@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services





Categories

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

