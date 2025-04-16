Get ready to reel in some irresistible fish and seafood specials across campus! Whether you're craving crispy fried catfish, savory grilled salmon, or tangy shrimp tacos, there's something to satisfy every seafood lover. Hurry, these offers are while supplies last!
Fish & Seafood Options
23 @ Sneed
Friday – Fried Catfish
Perfectly crispy & golden – a Southern classic!
The Commons @ Talkington Hall
Khan’s Mongolian Grill
Shrimp Stir-fry – Fresh shrimp tossed in savory stir-fried goodness.
Parrillas Grill
Shrimp Burrito, Bowl, Nachos, or Quesadilla – Wrap it, bowl it, or top it!
Parrillas Tacos
Baja Shrimp Taco
Cali Tilapia Taco – Zesty, light & oh-so-delicious.
The Fresh Plate @ Wall/Gates
Tuesday – Fish Tacos
Fridays – Fried Cod, Fish Sticks & Blackened Whitefish
Flaky, crispy & perfectly seasoned – our Friday fish just got better!
The Market @ Stangel/Murdough
Carvery
Tuesday – Citrus-Lime Tilapia
Wednesday – Fried Catfish
Friday – Lemon Butter Cod & Shrimp & Grits
Red & Black Grill
Monday-Wednesday-Friday – Grilled Salmon – Tender, grilled to perfection.
Ol’ Red’s @ Wiggins
Fridays – Grilled Salmon over Rice
Fresh, flavorful, and filling.
Raider Exchange @ West Village
Daily – Baked Tilapia
A light & tasty classic for any day of the week.
Fish & Seafood Specials You Can’t Miss!
The Commons @ Talkington Hall
Kluck'rs
Fried Catfish Basket w/ Hushpuppies – Southern comfort at its best.
2nd to Naan (2nd Floor)
Rotating Shrimp Malabar & Fish Curry – Spicy, savory, and always a hit.
The Fresh Plate @ Wall/Gates
Homestyle Line
Fridays – Fried Cod, Fish Sticks & Blackened Whitefish
Grill Line
Fried Fish Sandwich & Tuna Salad Sandwich – Keep it classic or try something new!
Salad Bar
Tuna Salad – Light, refreshing, and protein-packed.
Ol' Red’s @ Wiggins
Over Rice – Fridays – Lemon Pepper Salmon over Rice
Zesty lemon pepper salmon served on a bed of rice. Pure satisfaction.
The Grill
Served Daily – Fried Fish Sandwich
A crispy, golden classic you can enjoy every day!
Raider Exchange @ West Village
Fried Fish Sandwich & Fried Fish (a la Carte) – Perfectly fried, always fresh.
Dive in Before It’s Gone!
Hurry in for these fish & seafood specials – available for a limited time only, while supplies last. Your next meal could be the catch of the day!
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu
or call (806) 742-1360.
