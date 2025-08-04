School psychologists have specialized training in mental health, psychology, and education to support K-12 students to succeed academically, socially, behaviorally, and emotionally. Most school psychologists work in public schools after obtaining at least 60 hours of graduate coursework and meeting other licensure requirements. The School Psychology training program at Texas Tech University is designed to accommodate full-time employees, including those currently working in school districts. Most coursework is completed online; however, some in-person classes are required. Applications for the Fall 2025 MEd cohort are due May 2, 2025. For more information, visit our program website or contact Dr. Stephanie Barbre, program director, at stephanie.barbre@ttu.edu.