We aim to investigate the effect of wholegrains on glucose and lipid metabolism. This study involves weekly educational sessions (6-8 weeks), each held in the Health and Human Sciences building. One discussion will be audio-recorded. Additionally, participants will have 2 visits to the Kinesiology & Sports Management building for measurements, which include body composition, surveys, blood and stool sample collection. Participants in the intervention group will be given whole grains for daily consumption during the 6-8 weeks of the study. We will also ask you to download an app to track your physical activity. Completing the study requires approximately 15 hours. If you are interested in participating in this research. Click on the link below to determine your eligibility. Click on the following link to check your eligibility https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5mXha1nbd7u01vw If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out our research team: oak-hee.park@ttu.edu or HHS.IHS.CNH@ttu.edu This research study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

4/8/2025



Originator:

Krithika Maki



Email:

kmaki@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Research

