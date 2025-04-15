Summer Seminar in Classical Liberal Ideas

Prague, Czech Republic

July 21-25, 2025

Spend one week in Prague, Czech Republic, discussing and studying classical liberal ideas and their application in today’s world. The Free Market Institute, in partnership with The Stephenson Institute for Classical Liberalism (Wabash College), will host the 2025 Classical Liberalism in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics (PPE) Seminar at Anglo-American University, a private university in Prague.

The 2025 Classical Liberalism in PPE Seminar will be an intensive, week-long survey of philosophical, economic, and political ideas that have played key roles in the history and development of classical liberalism. The program will bring together students from across the U.S. and Europe to study big ideas in the history of economics and philosophy.

The daily programs will consist of two sessions, each featuring one hour of lecture followed 75 minutes of group discussion. Participants will have also ample time for exploring the beauty, history, art, and energy of Prague. Click the button below to view last year’s seminar schedule. The schedule for the 2025 seminar will be posted here at a later date.

2024 Classical Liberalism in PPE Seminar Schedule





HOW TO APPLY

This Year's Classical Liberalism in PPE Seminar will take place from July 21-25, 2025 (Monday through Friday).

The registration fee for North American Students is $1,000. The registration includes round-trip airfare, lodging, and a meal allowance. Successfull applicants will be asked to make payment to confirm their participation. Texas Tech University will confirm airfare and local arrangements in Prague on behalf of the confirmed participants.

Interested students should apply at the following link:

2025 Classical Liberalism in PPE Seminar Application





IMPORTANT DATES

Application Deadline: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Notification Date for Successful Applicants: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Registration Payment Deadline: Thursday, May 15, 2025





CONTACT

Interested applicants may contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu for more information.