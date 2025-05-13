Red Raider Academy – Summer 2025 at Texas Tech

Looking for a fun and meaningful summer experience for your child? Red Raider Academy offers two exciting age-appropriate sessions designed to spark curiosity, school spirit, and adventure for students entering 2nd–8th grade!

Little Camp (Ages 7–10)

Session 1: June 23 rd – 27 th , 2025

June 23 – 27 , 2025 Session 2: July 7 th –11 th , 2025

July 7 –11 , 2025 Time: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM (Half-day)

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM (Half-day) Theme: Texas Tech spirit, traditions, crafts & recreation

Texas Tech spirit, traditions, crafts & recreation Cost: $200 (includes snacks, camp shirt, and materials)

Middles Camp (Ages 11–14)

Session: July 21 st –25 th , 2025

July 21 –25 , 2025 Time: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Full-day)

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Full-day) Theme: A mix of academic exploration, teamwork challenges, and creative projects

A mix of academic exploration, teamwork challenges, and creative projects Cost: $350 (includes lunch, snacks, shirt, and materials)

Registration Deadline: June 21st, 2025

Spaces are limited and spots are only confirmed once payment is received.

Register or learn more at: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/collegeconnect/academy/

Questions? Contact College Connect at (806) 742-2420.

Follow us on Instagram @ttucollegeconnect for camp updates and sneak peeks!