Red Raider Academy – Summer 2025 at Texas Tech
Looking for a fun and meaningful summer experience for your child? Red Raider Academy offers two exciting age-appropriate sessions designed to spark curiosity, school spirit, and adventure for students entering 2nd–8th grade!
Little Camp (Ages 7–10)
- Session 1: June 23rd – 27th, 2025
- Session 2: July 7th –11th, 2025
- Time: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM (Half-day)
- Theme: Texas Tech spirit, traditions, crafts & recreation
- Cost: $200 (includes snacks, camp shirt, and materials)
Middles Camp (Ages 11–14)
- Session: July 21st –25th, 2025
- Time: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Full-day)
- Theme: A mix of academic exploration, teamwork challenges, and creative projects
- Cost: $350 (includes lunch, snacks, shirt, and materials)
Registration Deadline: June 21st, 2025
Spaces are limited and spots are only confirmed once payment is received.
Register or learn more at: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/collegeconnect/academy/
Questions? Contact College Connect at (806) 742-2420.
Follow us on Instagram @ttucollegeconnect for camp updates and sneak peeks!