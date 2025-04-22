If you would like to interview for an SI Leader position without a reservation or application, come to our open interviews! Come prepared to give a 5 minute presentation on a subject from your desired course. It is recommended you create a handout or packet for your presentation.





The dates, times, and locations of the open interviews are listed below:





Tuesday, April 22nd, 3-5PM in MCOM 266

Monday, April 28th, 2-5PM in BIOL 106

All information regarding our SI Leader positions can be found here.





If you have any questions, please email us at si.soar@ttu.edu