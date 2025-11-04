Are you interested in becoming an SI Leader?

Come to our Info Sessions to learn about SI, what the benefits and qualifications of being an SI Leader are, and how to apply for an SI Leader position. The dates, times, and locations for our Info sessions are down below.



The dates, times, and locations for our info sessions: Info Session 1: April 14th, 1-2PM on MS Teams. Click here to join the meeting. Info Session 2: April 16th, 3-4PM on MS Teams. Click here to join the meeting. Info Session 3: April 24th, 4-5PM in MCOM 166

Link to the SI website SI email: si.soar@ttu.edu

We hope to see you there! If you have any questions regarding the info sessions, how to apply, or have any questions about SI in general, the link to our website and email are also listed below. Posted:

4/11/2025



Originator:

Erika Soto



Email:

erika.l.soto@ttu.edu



Department:

Learning Center/SI





Categories

Faculty/Staff Organization

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

