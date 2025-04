EDCI 6381.001, CRN# 47978 (Constructivist Inquiry Methodology) will be offered in Fall 2025 in a face-to-face format on Thursdays from 5:30 - 8:20 p.m. This is a qualitative research class with no pre-requisites and is open to all doctoral level on-campus students. For more information, please contact Dr. Joshua Cruz (joshua.cruz@ttu.edu).