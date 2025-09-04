This presentation will provide a comprehensive overview of the recent on-site visit from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). We will begin by reviewing the purpose, structure, and scope of the visit, including key areas of focus such as institutional effectiveness, assessment practices, and student learning outcomes. Highlights will include a summary of the visiting team’s schedule, who was involved, and how our institutional priorities aligned with the evaluators' inquiries. We will then share the outcomes of the visit—what went well, any commendations or recommendations we received, and how this feedback reflects our strengths and opportunities for growth.

In the second half of the presentation, we will focus on how the visit affirmed and informed the development of our Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP), TechThrive. As a central component of the reaffirmation process, TechThrive is designed to enhance student success through innovative uses of technology, faculty and staff engagement, and the integration of high-impact practices. We will discuss how the team’s feedback supports our direction, any suggested refinements, and how we plan to move forward with implementation. The session will conclude with a look at next steps, timelines, and opportunities for campus-wide participation, followed by a Q&A for further discussion and feedback.