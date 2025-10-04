As part of our commitment to April and Autism Acceptance Month, the Burkhart Center for Autism Education & Research at Texas Tech University proudly presents our Annual April Lectureship Series.

This year, we are honored to host Bill Therrien, Ph.D., BCBA, Thomas G. Jewell Professor of Education and Director of STAR Research in Practice, for an insightful presentation:

Title: Writing Federally Funded Interdisciplinary Grants and the Review Process

Date: April 10, 2025

Location: College of Education, B001

Time:

9 am - noon: Lecture

1:45 pm - 4 pm: Individual Consultation

Dr. Therrien will guide attendees through the grant writing process and key considerations for developing successful federal grant proposals. This event is open to all faculty, staff, and students who are interested in enhancing their grant writing skills.

We hope you will join us for this valuable opportunity to gain insights from a leading expert in education and grant writing. Your participation supports our continued commitment to autism acceptance and professional development at Texas Tech.

If you would like to attend, please register at https://forms.office.com/r/55KgrFQRZY.