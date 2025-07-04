Hello Students,

My name is Shifath Bin Syed, and I am a graduate student in the Department of Biological Sciences. I am kindly inviting you to participate in an interview as part of our ongoing research project on the role of generative AI tools, like ChatGPT, in undergraduate biology education.

The interview is designed to capture your thought process and decision making as you respond to a survey on detailed usage patterns of generative AI and ethical considerations. Our study seeks to understand how undergraduate and graduate students in our biology department utilize generative AI tools, like ChatGPT, in their coursework and instruction. In particular, we are seeking to collect validity evidence for this instrument. We aim to gather insights into the perceived advantages, disadvantages, and potential challenges of using such tools in an educational setting.

Participation Link: https://ttucas.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_7Us53nRjOI9sBb8

Our research strictly adheres to the guidelines set by the Institutional Review Board (IRB). Please rest assured that your responses will be anonymous and kept confidential. All data will be stored securely and will be accessible only to the research team. Participants can opt to enter a drawing for one of four $25 gift cards. The drawing and distribution of the gift card will occur once the data collection is completed in May 2025. You will be asked to complete a Texas Tech University tax form to receive compensation. The form will ask you to provide your first and last name, address, citizenship, Social Security Number, phone number, and email. This information will be stored separately from your data and will be provided to Texas Tech University’s Payroll and Tax Services.

This research has the potential to provide essential insights that will inform future educational strategies, resource development, and policy decisions concerning AI tools in our academic settings. Your perspective as a student is crucial to the depth and richness of our findings.

If you have any questions or need further details about the study, please do not hesitate to contact me at [shifsyed@ttu.edu] or Dr. Joshua Reid at [ joshreid@ttu.edu ] or (806) 834-8223.

Thank you for considering participating in this important study. We genuinely appreciate your time and insights.





This research study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.