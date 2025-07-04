TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Score an Elective Credit with FCSE 2300 Adulting 101 this Summer!

Join Our Exciting ONLINE Course Today, FCSE 2300 Adulting 101!

Discover Essential Life Skills:

·       Smart Choices: Navigate life and relationships with confidence.

·       Problem-Solving: Master techniques to tackle challenges head-on.

·       Stress Management: Learn effective coping strategies.

·       Wellness: Prioritize your overall health and well-being.

·       Career Prep: Gain valuable employment skills.

·       Fashion Savvy: Keep your wardrobe in top shape.

·       Healthy Eating: Make nutritious food choices.

·       Cooking Basics: Whip up delicious meals with ease.

·       Tax Tips: Simplify your tax preparation.

·       Budgeting: Manage your finances like a pro.

·       And More: Equip yourself with practical skills for real life!

For more information, reach out to Gencie Houy at gencie.houy@ttu.edu.

Ready to level up your life skills with an elective credit?
Posted:
4/7/2025

Originator:
Gencie Houy

Email:
Gencie.Houy@ttu.edu

Department:
Interdisciplinary Human Sciences


