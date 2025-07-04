Score an Elective Credit with FCSE 2300 Adulting 101 this Summer!

Join Our Exciting ONLINE Course Today, FCSE 2300 Adulting 101! Discover Essential Life Skills: · Smart Choices: Navigate life and relationships with confidence. · Problem-Solving: Master techniques to tackle challenges head-on. · Stress Management: Learn effective coping strategies. · Wellness: Prioritize your overall health and well-being. · Career Prep: Gain valuable employment skills. · Fashion Savvy: Keep your wardrobe in top shape. · Healthy Eating: Make nutritious food choices. · Cooking Basics: Whip up delicious meals with ease. · Tax Tips: Simplify your tax preparation. · Budgeting: Manage your finances like a pro. · And More: Equip yourself with practical skills for real life! For more information, reach out to Gencie Houy at gencie.houy@ttu.edu. Ready to level up your life skills with an elective credit? Posted:

4/7/2025



Originator:

Gencie Houy



Email:

Gencie.Houy@ttu.edu



Department:

Interdisciplinary Human Sciences





Categories

Academic

