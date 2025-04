Please sign up for our webinars using the following link:

https://www.texastech.edu/offices/leader-culture-development/training-schedule-documents/april-training-schedule.pdf





Zoom calendar invite will be emailed after registration, as well as a recording of each week's leadership framework.

Posted:

4/7/2025



Originator:

Anita Patel



Email:

anita.patel@ttu.edu



Department:

Leader and Culture Development





Categories

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center