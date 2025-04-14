ENGL 3371, Fall 2025

Mon/Weds 1:00–2:20pm

Face to face

CRN: 33013









Get a hands-on look at the rules and patterns that govern language, revealing the secrets behind how we communicate, think, and connect.





Language touches every aspect of our lives. From reading the morning paper to decrypting secret codes, the subconscious knowledge of language is uniquely human. In this course we'll ask what it means to have a command of language—do animals have it? Infants?





What we'll cover:





The sounds of the world’s languages

How English builds new words

The role of language in society

Why languages don’t all share the same word order

Why linguists believe in a “universal grammar”



