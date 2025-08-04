First-time mothers in their third trimester or postpartum are wanted to share their experiences! We are looking for first-time mothers in the Lubbock area, who are 18 and over, to share their overall well-being and postpartum experiences. Each participant will receive a $40 gift card for their time.





Please contact Marianne Garcia, M.S. ( marianne.garcia@ttu.edu ) for more information, questions, and interviews.





Participants will fill out questionnaires and complete an interview session. This is part of a research study by Dr. Ann Mastergeorge (ann.mastergeorge@ttu.edu) and the Research in Early Development (RED) Lab, which has been IRB-approved.

