Tirzepatide Impact Assessment: Exploring Health and Wellness Outcomes

Principle Investigator: Dr. Melissa Munn-Chernoff, Department of Community, Family, and Addiction Sciences

What is this research studying?

The purpose of this research study is to assess changes in psychological outcomes, appetite related hormones, and cardiometabolic factors before starting tirzepatide (Mounjaro/Zepbound) or semaglutide (Ozempic/Wegovy) and 3 months after starting tirzepatide or semaglutide for weight loss purposes.

Why participate?

You will receive a Garmin watch - As part of the study's biometric measurements, you will be provided with a Garmin watch to track physical activity and health-related data.

- As part of the study's biometric measurements, you will be provided with a Garmin watch to track physical activity and health-related data. You will gain valuable health insights - Receive a free body composition test that measures your body fat versus muscle mass before and after starting tirzepatide and semaglutide.

Who can participate?

You may qualify to participate if you are 18 years old or older, have a BMI over 30, and have recently started taking tirzepatide or semaglutide treatment (in the last 12-36 hours) or plan to start taking tirzepatide or semaglutide for weight loss soon.





What would you do in this study?

Participants will complete two online surveys and in-person clinic assessments (body composition, metabolic rate, blood draw) over three months (4 hours total).





Ready to learn more?

hhs.ns.semaglutidestudy@ttu.edu . To take the next steps, please contact the Study Coordinator, Jennifer Marable, at (806) 834-0048 or email



