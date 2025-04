TAKE ESL 5317_Advanced Projects in Academic English this summer!

ESL 5317 is a full-online, all-summer-long course for graduate students focusing on advanced writing projects, the preparation of theses and dissertations, and the preparation of research for publication. This online course prepares graduate students for writing, revising, and defending their theses and dissertations. Instructor: Dr. Yesim Dollar (Yesim.dollar@ttu.edu)

Posted:

4/7/2025



Originator:

Yesim Kesli Dollar



Email:

Yesim.Dollar@ttu.edu



Department: CMLL

CMLL





