Studying abroad comes with unique challenges—especially for women. Join us for a one-hour focus group on April 10 or April 24 at noon to discuss your experiences in a supportive space.

Connect with other female international students

Contribute to research on gendered experiences in academia

Enjoy a FREE lunch while you share your story!

Your perspective is valuable, and we’d love to hear from you. Interested? Send maria.ortega@ttu.edu a message to sign up!





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.