She Speaks: International Women’s Focus Group
Studying abroad comes with unique challenges—especially for women. Join us for a one-hour focus group on April 10 or April 24 at noon to discuss your experiences in a supportive space. 
 Connect with other female international students
 Contribute to research on gendered experiences in academia 
 Enjoy a FREE lunch while you share your story! 
Your perspective is valuable, and we’d love to hear from you. Interested? Send maria.ortega@ttu.edu a message to sign up!

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
4/7/2025

Originator:
Mary Ortega

Email:
Maria.Ortega@ttu.edu

Department:
CoMC Graduate Program

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 4/10/2025

Location:
058 - Basement - MCOM Building

