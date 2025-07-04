SOC 3300-001 is an introduction to the sociology of reproduction, including historical development, key theoretical frameworks, and current political context. Although reproduction is a biological process, it is also social and we will explore the relationship between bodies and societies. Reproduction encompasses all aspects related to childbearing including: contraception, abortion, pregnancy, menstruation, sterilization, infertility, in-vitro fertilization, miscarriage, and childbirth. This course focuses primarily on the history of reproduction and reproductive politics within the United States, although we will occasionally discuss international contexts as well. This class is in-person. For more information please contact Dr. Chancey Herbolsheimer at chherbol@ttu.edu.

