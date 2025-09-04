For this study, I am looking for undergraduate students pursuing a degree in STEM. Students who are pursuing a degree in STEM majors in the following colleges are encouraged to participate: Arts and Science, Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Human Sciences, Engineering, Health Science). Participants will be asked to answer questions about soft skills (e.g., critical skill thinking, teamwork, and communication) play in job readiness of college students. Afterwards, participants will be entered into a drawing for Department of Agricultural Communication and Education swag as an alternative incentive for those who did not participate in the SONA system. The odds of winning will depend on the number of participants in the drawing and the number of prizes available.

Interested participants should contact Dr. Jason Headrick at Jason.headrick@ttu.edu or Lauren Underwood at lauren.underwood@ttu.edu

This research has been approved by the Texas Tech Human Research Protection Program.